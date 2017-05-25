Buenos Aires buoys local market with global participation

Peso-linked, New York law bonds from Argentine issuers are no longer remarkable given the flood of banks and corporates to hit the market in recent months.But the Province of Buenos Aires took a different path when it decided it needed to attract foreign accounts into its next peso-denominated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.