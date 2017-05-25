Watermark
Brazil stabilises as LatAm marches on

LatAm bond market participants said contagion from the latest Brazilian corruption crisis had dissipated this week as new issuance returned to the region and spreads recovered within and outside Brazil.

  • By Oliver West
  • 25 May 2017

Standard & Poor’s placed Brazil’s credit rating on negative watch on Monday (see separate story), but both Petrobras and Brazil recovered ground during the week. Moreover, ex-Brazil LatAm spreads were, on average, already tighter than where they were last Wednesday — just before the corruption allegations broke.

