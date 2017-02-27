Watermark
Banks take a breather as volatility sets into secondaries

Financial institutions took a step back from the primary market on Thursday, as a resurgence in US political risk helped stunt an impressive rally and push credit spreads wider.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:45 PM

European equities indices had dropped by about 1% by midday in London, led lower by underperformance across the financial sector.

For the most part the catalyst seemed to be the continuing headlines about the connections between Russia and US president Donald Trump’s administration.

Market participants have interpreted ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 HSBC 5,680.75 25 5.91%
2 Commerzbank Group 5,001.67 29 5.20%
3 UniCredit 4,986.06 37 5.19%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,573.35 20 4.76%
5 BNP Paribas 4,463.32 18 4.64%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 104,210.95 417 10.23%
2 Citi 99,111.89 557 9.73%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,929.57 429 9.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 89,025.14 390 8.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 85,770.72 496 8.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,864.50 15 8.19%
2 LBBW 3,506.91 13 7.43%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 3,308.89 13 7.01%
4 BNP Paribas 2,845.56 10 6.03%
5 Commerzbank Group 2,832.12 11 6.00%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Barclays 4,661.55 12 12.75%
2 Credit Suisse 3,308.82 14 9.05%
3 BNP Paribas 2,841.61 13 7.77%
4 Citi 2,595.89 20 7.10%
5 HSBC 2,519.90 19 6.89%