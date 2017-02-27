Kenya’s DFI syndication on hold
Kenya’s $500m loan from developing financial institutions (DFIs) will be syndicated six months from its signing date in order to avoid clashing with the country's commercial loan of $1bn from international banks, according to one of the bankers on the deal.
“The DFI syndicate [was] directed by the government of Kenya
to hold onto our assets for a six month period so as not to disrupt the market
by both selling at the same time. The markets will be able to absorb our down-sells without strain,” said one of the
