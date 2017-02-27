Watermark
Go to Asia edition

AfDB mulls green bond Uridashi

The African Development Bank could join the Asian Development Bank in printing green bonds in the Uridashi market, while the World Bank is looking at SRI opportunities in Singapore.

  • By Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 08:15 PM

AfDB's Asian cousin ADB plans to issue its first green bond in the Uridashi market through Daiwa Securities in May but it could be joined by the African supranational.

“We could consider issuing green bonds in the Uridashi market as the financing for green projects increases on the continent of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 2,467.37 13 9.09%
2 BNP Paribas 2,172.42 9 8.01%
3 Natixis 2,009.73 7 7.41%
4 Barclays 1,890.11 6 6.97%
5 Citi 1,780.57 11 6.56%