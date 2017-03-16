Mexico back to dollars as Trump team softens stance

Even though Latin American new issue markets have enjoyed one of their busiest starts to a year, no Mexican issuers had sold dollar-denominated bonds in 2017 before the sovereign announced its trade on Thursday morning. Pemex, Nemak and Sigma Alimentos had all issued internationally — but in euros.Mexico ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.