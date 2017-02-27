Aumann opens IPO book, offering play on e-mobility

Berenberg and Citigroup are global coordinators.
Aumann’s IPO consists of 1.5m new shares and 3.7m existing shares, of which 3.5m are being sold by MBB, the family-controlled but listed engineering group. MBB owns 93.5% of the company while Ingo
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.