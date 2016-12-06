Unilever’s bonds snap back after buyout talks fizzle

A1/A+ rated Unilever saw the cash price of its freshly printed €600m February 2027s plunge by more than four points to hit a low of 96.3 on Friday. They were trading at 100.7 before Kraft Heinz said they wanted to buy the company.But the paper has ...
