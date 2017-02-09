Argentina hot but Lat Am supply nears winter break
Bad weather in New York left trading volumes in Latin American bond markets low on Thursday, and Lat Am primary may also now find activity cooling despite a seemingly relentless wave of Argentine borrowers looking to tap the market.
Argentina now provides all three of the issuers in the region’s visible pipeline. Stoneway Capital, a private power generation company, could price a debut 10 year on Friday. The Province of La Rioja will meet investors ahead of a potential first Argentine green bond next week. And state-owned
