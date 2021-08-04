GlobalCapital’s Bond Awards 2021

The Bond Awards are recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets which are based on voting by issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants. This means they reflect the market’s opinion of which borrowers, banks and other players were most impressive in how they handled markets and innovated within them.



This year we are keen to get back closer to our normal schedule, giving the Awards in the summer. This year’s Awards are therefore for performance in the nine-month period July 2020 to March 2021.



Winners were announced on 16th June 2021 at 15:00 BST.

