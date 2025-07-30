GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

SYNDICATED LOAN AWARDS

The only awards dedicated to loans, leveraged finance and private debt across Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Winners decided by the market

Attend the Awards Sponsor the Awards

About the Awards
AWARDS PROCESS
AWARDS CATEGORIES
2024 WINNERS
WHY SPONSOR
WHY ATTEND
The most prestigious awards dedicated entirely to the syndicated loan, leveraged finance, and private debt markets in EMEA
Intro

For over two decades, the Syndicated Loan Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market. Market participants are invited to vote for the standout loan and private debt deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions through an online poll.

The awards ceremony brings together over 150 senior professionals from all corners of the industry to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on GlobalCapital's website.

Awards mailing list
Award Timeline
2025 Awards timeline

Voting

October - November, 2025

Shortlist

December, 2025

Ceremony

March, 2025 London

Sponsors
2024 event partners
Our 2024 Highlights
2024 Syndicated Loan Awards in numbers
The winners and nominees in the Syndicated Loan awards are selected by market participants, via an online poll.

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals, and the most impressive market participants during the review period, which runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.

Based on these results of the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a list of nominees. This will be published online and in the Review of the Year 2024 and Outlook 2025 in mid-December. Winners are also chosen via the same poll, and will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.

Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.

Drop downs

  • Voting

    Market participants are invited to make up to three nominations in each awards category. In the deal awards, we encourage you to select not just the largest deals of the year, but those that were genuinely the most impressive. This might be because they were the most inventively structured, successfully syndicated, bullishly underwritten, challenging to execute or important in their outcome. In the awards for institutions, you should consider factors such as those that have been dominant in volume, the most innovative, best at serving clients or have done most to benefit the market as a whole.

    Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.

    • Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.

    • One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.

    • No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.

    • Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. But in the best bank categories, a bank is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.

    • Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.  

The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest industry trends, changes and key growth areas.

Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.

Award categories

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year

    Leveraged Loan of the Year

    M&A Loan of the Year

    Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    Renewables Loan of the Year

  • Regional Deal Awards

    UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    French Deal of the Year

    German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Italian Deal of the Year

    Iberian Deal of the Year

    Benelux Deal of the Year

    Nordic Deal of the Year

    Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Turkish Deal of the Year

    Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    African Deal of the Year

    Asia-Pacific Deal of the Year

  • Sustainable Lending Awards

    Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year

    Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

    Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

    Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

    Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

  • Private Debt Deal and Arranger Awards

    Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Schuldschein of the Year

    International Schuldschein of the Year

    Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

    Best Arranger of International Schuldschein

    Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    US Private Placement of the Year

    US Private Placement Agent of the Year

    Euro Private Placement of the Year

    Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements

  • Best Advisers and Law Firms Awards

    Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    Best Law Firm for Private Debt

  • Bank Awards

    Loan House of the Year

    Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Best Secondary Loans House

    Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Best Bank in Fund Finance

  • Bank Regional Awards

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Best Arranger of French Loans

    Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    Best Arranger of African Loans

    Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans

  • Technology Awards

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office

  • Institutional Investor and Private Lender Awards

    Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Best Direct Lending Firm

    Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Best Distressed Loan Investor
View the winners of the 2024 GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan Awards

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the 2024 GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan Awards by voting.

The 2024 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the industry forward.

Syndicated Loan Awards highlights
The 2024 winners
Awards split

  • Deals of the Year

    Deal of the Year

    SwissCom
    €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia


    Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Belron
    $8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution


    M&A Loan of the Year

    FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco


    Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance


    Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco


    Renewables Loan of the Year

    H2 Green Steel
    €4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden

  • Regional Deals of the Year

    UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    EP Corporate Group
    £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services


    French Deal of the Year

    LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
    €10bn March 2024 refinancing


    German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Swisscom
    €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia


    Italian Deal of the Year

    FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco


    Iberian Deal of the Year

    Vodafone Spain
    €4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications


    Benelux Deal of the Year

    SES
    €3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat


    Nordic Deal of the Year

    Novo Nordisk
    €5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent


    Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance


    Turkish Deal of the Year

    Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance



    Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    Public Investment Fund
    $15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility


    African Deal of the Year

    Bank of Industry
    €1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022

  • Bank Awards

    Loan House of the Year

    BNP Paribas


    Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    J.P. Morgan


    Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    J.P. Morgan


    Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    BNP Paribas


    Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Santander


    Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    ING


    Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Crédit Agricole


    Best Secondary Loans House

    J.P. Morgan


    Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Natixis


    Best Bank in Fund Finance

    Llyods Bank

  • Bank Regional Awards

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    BNP Paribas


    Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    UniCredit


    Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    First Abu Dhabi Bank


    Best Arranger of African Loans

    Standard Chartered


    Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans

    Standard Chartered


    Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Barclays


    Best Arranger of French Loans

    BNP Paribas


    Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    UniCredit


    Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    UniCredit


    Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Santander


    Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    ING


    Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    SEB


    Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Emirates NBD

  • Sustainable Lending Awards

    Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

    RWE
    €5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility


    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    ING


    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Standard Chartered


    Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

    BNP Paribas


    Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-linked Loans

    CVC


    Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

    EQT


    Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    A&O Shearman

  • Private Debt Deal and Arranger Awards

    Schuldschein of the Year

    Messer
    €950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC


    International Schuldschein of the Year

    Sofidel
    €540m July 2024


    US Private Placement of the Year

    Messer
    $1.1bn March 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries shares from CVC


    Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Adevinta
    €4.5bn November 2023 for take-private acquisition by Blackstone, Permira, General Atlantic and TCV


    Best Arranger of Schuldschein

    LBBW


    Best Arranger of International Schuldschein

    UniCredit


    US Private Placement Agent of the Year

    BNP Paribas


    Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements

    BNP Paribas


    Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    White & Case

  • Institutional Investor and Private Lender Awards

    Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Barings


    Best Direct Lending Firm

    Ares


    Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    PIMCO


    Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    MUFG


    Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)


    Best Distressed Loan Investor

    Triton

  • Best Advisers, Law Firms and Technology Providers

    Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    EY


    Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Houlihan Lokey


    Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    A&O Shearman


    Best Law Firm for Private Debt

    Greenberg Traurig


    Technology Provider of the Year

    Debtdomain
Become a sponsor

Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the market.

We offer tailored sponsorship opportunities designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.

Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.

Sponsorship Enquiries
Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to the syndicated loan, leveraged finance, and private debt markets

Awards Ceremony on March 6 London

Our awards ceremony will bring together senior professionals from across the EMEA loan market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.

The awards ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.

Our attendance packages

We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige for your organisation.

Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.

Attendance packages Book your table
2024 awards ceremony attendee breakdown
