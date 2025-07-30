For over two decades, the Syndicated Loan Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market. Market participants are invited to vote for the standout loan and private debt deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions through an online poll.

The awards ceremony brings together over 150 senior professionals from all corners of the industry to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on GlobalCapital's website.

