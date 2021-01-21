People news in brief: January 21, 2021

By Addison Gong, Jonathan Breen, Pan Yue
21 Jan 2021

JP Morgan names China JV CEO — Credit Suisse forms Japan ECM unit — MUFG hires markets research lead — Nomura bulks up in wealth management

JP Morgan has made new appointments to its China-related businesses, including picking the chief executive for its majority-owned onshore securities joint venture.

Houston Huang will become CEO and head of investment banking for the onshore securities JV, JP Morgan Securities (China), or JPMSC, subject to regulatory approvals, according ...

