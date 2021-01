People news in brief: January 21, 2021

JP Morgan names China JV CEO — Credit Suisse forms Japan ECM unit — MUFG hires markets research lead — Nomura bulks up in wealth management

JP Morgan has made new appointments to its China-related businesses, including picking the chief executive for its majority-owned onshore securities joint venture.

Houston Huang will become CEO and head of investment banking for the onshore securities JV , JP Morgan Securities (China), or JPMSC, subject to regulatory approvals, according ...