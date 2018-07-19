Watermark
Go to Global edition

The glamorous life of a live streaming KOL

Senior investment bankers jumping ship to fintech firms, often to advise them on their financing plans, has become a relatively common theme in Asia. But one former banker appears to have taken this to a whole new level.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

I have known this young lady for a few years now, since she stepped into banking five years ago. But her career has now seen a complete U-turn. 

I’m sure all you tech-savvy readers out there are far more aware than me of these live steaming apps that keep cropping up in China. You have the really popular names such as YY and Momo, but also many many more slightly lower profile ones. And that’s where my friend has ended up.

No, she’s not advising one of these firms on their funding. Instead, she has become what is called a ‘key opinion leader’ (KOL) — effectively a social media influencer.

What does that mean? Well, she started with getting herself some plastic surgery in South Korea — thereby becoming an ‘expert’ in the field. Her day now involves sitting in front of the computer, streaming make-up tutorials, giving advice on plastic surgery, showing people how to cook and pretty much streaming every part of her daily life online.

I was admittedly sceptical when I heard this. But she seems pretty chuffed: she has amassed millions of fans already, is paid better than when she was an investment banker, and doesn’t mind live streaming her life to strangers online.

It’s absolutely unimaginable to me, of course. But I must say it was a brave career move — and one that certainly seems to be reaping her some rewards.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 China Merchants Securities Co 22.39
2 CITIC Securities 13.39
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 12.17
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 12.17
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 10.95

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 12,347.28 50 8.24%
2 Citi 10,937.22 60 7.30%
3 Morgan Stanley 9,919.63 37 6.62%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,029.16 28 5.36%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 7,436.55 29 4.97%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 15,482.29 121 7.37%
2 Citi 14,496.34 91 6.90%
3 JPMorgan 10,369.33 52 4.93%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,897.67 56 4.71%
5 Goldman Sachs 9,025.15 40 4.29%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital opens Green/SRI Bond and Loan Awards Poll 2018

    After a year of burgeoning growth and change in green, social and sustainability bond issuance, with huge acceleration in green loans, GlobalCapital today invites you to vote in its third Awards poll for this market.

  • The Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018

    Asiamoney, in association with National Australia Bank, invites all fixed income investors in Asia and Europe to participate in the Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018. The online poll will take only five to 10 minutes to complete.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part IV: Investment Bank

    In the last instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of Best Asian Investment Bank and Best Investment Bank.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part III: Bonds

    In the third instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of the Best Local Currency Bond, Best High Yield Bond, Best Financial Bond, Best SSA Bond, Best Investment Grade Bond, Best Project Finance Deal, Best Bond, Best G3 and Local Currency Bond House, and Best High Yield Bond House.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part II: Equities

    In the second instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Follow-On/Accelerated Bookbuild, Best Equity-Linked Deal, Best IPO, Best ECM Deal and Best ECM House.