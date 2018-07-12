Jiutai RCB eyes equity placements to shore up capital base

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese lender said in a filing on Thursday it hopes to issue up to 151.8m H-shares in a private placement, which could raise some HK$701m ($89m) based on its last traded price of HK$4.62 a share. Jiutai Rural Commercial has a market capitalisation of HK$18.4bn....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.