Exotix raises haircut concerns in Barbados

To the shock of most bondholders, Barbados’ new government said on June 1 that it would suspend all external debt payments and look to roll over domestic debt.Barbados has kept its word: it missed a June 5 interest payment on its 6.625% 2035s and a June 15 payment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.