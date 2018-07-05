Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Exotix raises haircut concerns in Barbados

Defaulting Caribbean sovereign Barbados could end up forcing a 50% principal haircut on bondholders in its restructuring, said Exotix this week, as investors worried that an overly aggressive approach from the island nation would see it lose market access for the foreseeable future.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05 Jul 2018

To the shock of most bondholders, Barbados’ new government said on June 1 that it would suspend all external debt payments and look to roll over domestic debt. 

Barbados has kept its word: it missed a June 5 interest payment on its 6.625% 2035s and a June 15 payment ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,920.39 156 9.84%
2 HSBC 31,693.42 190 8.68%
3 JPMorgan 23,540.11 114 6.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,777.41 74 5.97%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,073.51 134 5.77%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,218.27 35 17.51%
2 HSBC 7,976.42 19 12.45%
3 JPMorgan 6,064.62 28 9.47%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.09%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,165.66 17 6.50%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,377.55 44 11.12%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,342.25 44 9.54%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,277.69 25 8.72%
4 JPMorgan 11,106.55 44 8.59%
5 HSBC 9,106.50 40 7.04%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 2,913.38 15 16.52%
2 ING 1,680.18 13 9.53%
3 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 7.30%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,082.22 9 6.14%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,053.52 6 5.98%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,761.48 81 24.03%
2 HDFC Bank 2,508.16 47 12.66%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 2,271.35 62 11.46%
4 ICICI Bank 1,492.94 50 7.53%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,206.91 15 6.09%