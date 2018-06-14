WuXi Biologics block goes for $505m

The vendor, WuXi Biologics Holdings, put up 50m shares for sale on Tuesday evening after Hong Kong markets closed. The stock represents 4.08% of WuXi’s equity capital.Sole lead Morgan Stanley ran an accelerated bookbuild for the deal overnight, sealing the block at HK$79.2 per share. The price ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.