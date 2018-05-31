The art of timing your big day

Sometimes it is as simple as skipping a couple of meals or forgoing some sleep. Other times it is a bit more serious, like kissing your social life goodbye, accumulating an ever increasing amount of unused annual leave, or seeing your pre-paid flight tickets gathering dust at the bottom of your desk drawer.

But some chaps are taking things to a whole new level, showing exactly where their priorities lie.

Recently, one promising young banker’s commitment to his job made him postpone his wedding until December, as otherwise he would have been too busy to show up at his own big day.

Needless to say, it took him another good few months to clear some time on his calendar for his honeymoon. The guy has already said "I do" to his bride. But it’s high time he learnt to say "I can’t" to his bosses.