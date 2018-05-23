Loan market KYC checks ‘drastically’ reduced

Guidance from the Joint Money Laundering Steering Group (JMLSG), a trade body made up of the leading UK trade associations in the financial services industry, on syndicated loans has been amended so that lenders within a syndicate no longer have to perform full KYC checks for money laundering ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.