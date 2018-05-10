Investors in HelloFresh block make immediate gains A block in HelloFresh, the German meal kit delivery company, sold quickly after market close on Wednesday night, with investors already enjoying a 9% rise in the stock price

Shares in HelloFresh were trading at €12 as of 3pm UK time up from the block price of €11. Berenberg was the sole bookrunner on the deal. A source close to the transaction said that there was a small wall crossing exercise before the launch of the block