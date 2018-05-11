Anaesthetised OBGs unfazed by Italian politics The Italian Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite market has barely reacted to the growing probability that an anti-European coalition between the Five Star Movement and League parties could soon be announced. Even though OBGs are expensive relative to senior unsecured and sovereign bond markets, spreads could well hold steady unless there is a considerable improvement in supply.

OBG spreads have barely moved this week, despite reports that a deal is likely to be struck between Italy’s Five Star and League parties. The muted reaction is partly explained by the fact that both parties have dropped some of their fiercely anti-euro rhetoric. More importantly, they do not ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The muted reaction is partly explained by the fact that both parties have dropped some of their fiercely anti-euro rhetoric. More importantly, they do not ...