The secret to CRN's sustainable Cédulas success Caja Rural Navarra’s fruitful return to the covered bond market last week was underpinned by several important elements, not least its decision to update and improve its sustainability framework. In the context of the European Central Bank’s diminishing support, the bank’s efforts offer a salutary guide to other borrowers, who will soon be obliged to compete harder for investors’ attention.

