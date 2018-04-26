Investors go cool on UK bank sterling deals Santander’s UK subsidiary became the latest British bank to issue sterling notes on Thursday. But that run could be coming to an end as investors look to have had enough.

The bank issued two tranches of senior debt, one from the holding company and one from the operating company. The three year operating company tranche came at 77bp over Gilts from initial price thoughts in the 80bp area. With final books last heard at more than £400m, bookrunners ... The three year operating company tranche came at 77bp over Gilts from initial price thoughts in the 80bp area. With final books last heard at more than £400m, bookrunners ...