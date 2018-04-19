More than a fender bender: Car’s Panda hit by onshore squeeze Investors gave Car’s first Panda bond in a year the cold shoulder on Monday, forcing the company to shrink its deal. The red-chip borrower suffered as onshore investors retreated following initial excitement over the central bank’s announcement to boost liquidity and braced for the tax collection season.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: China International Capital Corp Ltd Something lighter