More than a fender bender: Car’s Panda hit by onshore squeeze
Investors gave Car’s first Panda bond in a year the cold shoulder on Monday, forcing the company to shrink its deal. The red-chip borrower suffered as onshore investors retreated following initial excitement over the central bank’s announcement to boost liquidity and braced for the tax collection season.
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
18.47
2
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
16.20
2
CITIC Securities
16.20
4
China CITIC Bank Corp
14.58
5
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
11.34
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
11-Apr-18
China Jinmao Holdings
China
3,000
2
11-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,200
3
04-Apr-18
China Resources Land
China
4,000
4
03-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
4,000
5
28-Mar-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,200
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
31.44
2
HSBC
13.75
3
Bank of Taiwan
5.57
3
Cathay United Bank
5.57
5
Societe Generale Securities Services
4.83
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
19-Apr-18
Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land)
China
600
2
10-Apr-18
Bank of China Taipei Branch (BOC Taipei)
China
3,000
3
27-Mar-18
Daimler International Finance
Germany
1,000
4
26-Mar-18
CAR Inc
China
400
5
19-Mar-18
Beijing Capital Polaris Investment
China
630