Crédit Agricole appoints new Apac global markets head

Blanchard started in his new job on Monday. He has joined from ANZ, where he led the Australian bank’s global sales and debt capital markets teams.The senior banker previously ran global financial products at Daiwa Sumitomo, before which he worked for 15 years at Crédit Agricole, leaving as deputy ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.