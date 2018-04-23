CM-CIC prices widest covered bond of the year, as calmer outlook expected

The deal was still priced tighter than primary levels seen in 2017 and 2016. With the technical backdrop set to improve, the bond issue also has a fair chance of performing.CM-CIC opened order books on Monday for a 10 year French covered bond at 7bp area over mid-swaps. ...
