BAML appoints replacement for Wilmot-Sitwell

Bernie Mensah has been crowned president of EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding to his responsibilities as co-head of global FICC trading.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 18 Apr 2018

He will also serve as the CEO of Merrill Lynch International and Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd.

Mensah has over 20 years global trading and investing experience. Before becoming co-head of global FICC trading at the beginning of 2015, he was head of EMEA FICC trading ...

