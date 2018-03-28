SK Lubricants greases $1.2bn South Korea listing

Parent SK Innovation said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that it plans to offload 10.2m shares, or 25% of SK Lubricants. The announcement came after the South Korean securities regulator approved the listing last week.Marketing for the shares will begin after the prospectus is submitted ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.