Guggenheim Securities hires in US leveraged finance group

Guggenheim Securities has hired a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive as a senior managing director for the firm’s leveraged finance group.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:00 PM

Guggenheim Securities said on Thursday that John Pantalena has joined the firm’s New York office as a senior managing director in the leveraged finance group.

Pantalena has joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director in the global leveraged finance investment banking group, ...

