Guggenheim Securities hires in US leveraged finance group

Guggenheim Securities said on Thursday that John Pantalena has joined the firm’s New York office as a senior managing director in the leveraged finance group.Pantalena has joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director in the global leveraged finance investment banking group, ...
