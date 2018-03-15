Watermark
Go to Asia edition

GSK’s ratings under pressure with Novartis purchase

UK drug maker GlaxoSmithKline agreed to buy Novartis’ 36.5% stake in the pair's consumer healthcare joint venture just days after backing out of an acquisition for a similar Pfizer unit. But analysts disagree whether GSK’s ratings are being stretched to breaking point despite the new trade being far smaller.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 02:00 PM

GSK has agreed to pay $13bn to Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis for its stake in the joint venture the two firms set up in 2015. GSK said it has already entered into a committed facilities agreement to support funding the buyout.

Citi, JP Morgan and Greenhill are ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,201.52 260 10.86%
2 JPMorgan 78,832.41 250 10.41%
3 Citi 47,763.57 146 6.31%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,110.50 166 4.64%
5 Mizuho 33,440.51 145 4.42%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,350.00 3 11.01%
1 Citi 2,350.00 3 11.01%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 1,988.89 3 9.32%
3 Mizuho 1,988.89 3 9.32%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,995.52 12 7.40%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 6.89%
3 BNP Paribas 3,364.05 13 6.23%
4 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.19%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.27%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,166.40 28 7.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,000.68 25 7.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,597.69 20 6.58%
4 Citi 9,512.24 22 5.91%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,378.69 38 5.20%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%