Watermark
Go to Asia edition

GKN offers shareholders £2.5bn in Melrose battle

Industrial conglomerate Melrose’s likely debt-driven hostile takeover attempt of UK engineering group GKN took another twist on Wednesday, with the target offering shareholders £2.5bn in cash over the next three years as it sells assets.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:15 PM

Melrose scrambled out a response within hours to urge shareholders to accept its buyout offer, claiming they will receive an immediate £1.4bn in cash plus further cash payments over the medium term.

Loan bankers were initially licking their lips at the prospect of financing the deal, which is expected to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,448.42 87 10.08%
2 JPMorgan 15,577.06 72 7.32%
3 Citi 13,667.03 53 6.42%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 13,641.42 65 6.41%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,642.41 30 4.53%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UOB 388.89 1 11.11%
1 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 388.89 1 11.11%
1 Standard Chartered Bank 388.89 1 11.11%
1 Mizuho 388.89 1 11.11%
1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 388.89 1 11.11%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 677.57 3 8.27%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 644.57 3 7.86%
3 RBC Capital Markets 593.82 3 7.24%
3 Barclays 593.82 3 7.24%
5 ING 580.56 2 7.08%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,626.90 9 12.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 11.16%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,784.82 8 9.28%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 5.39%
5 ING 2,542.91 10 4.93%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%