Burford to open UK retail bond mart with first ever dollars

After growing net issuance volumes last year, the UK’s retail bond market could be listing its first new bond as soon as early February.Burford, a global specialty finance provider for the legal industry, has launched an international roadshow for a seven year retail note in dollars ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.