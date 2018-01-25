Watermark
Burford to open UK retail bond mart with first ever dollars

The first issue of 2018 on London Stock Exchange’s Order book for Retail Bonds (ORB) is set to be a dollar offering from Burford Capital, the litigation finance firm.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:15 PM

After growing net issuance volumes last year, the UK’s retail bond market could be listing its first new bond as soon as early February.

Burford, a global specialty finance provider for the legal industry, has launched an international roadshow for a seven year retail note in dollars ...

