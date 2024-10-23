Covered bond outlook survey for 2025

Covered bond outlook survey for 2025

Frank Jackman
October 23, 2024 04:38 PM
Market participants are invited to give their views on the outlook for covered bonds next year

The covered bond market has shown its strength and resilience in the face of new — and returning— challenges in a year dominated by elections and central banks. With many borrowers already formulating their funding plans for January, the focus is slowly turning towards what 2025 has in store.

GlobalCapital is surveying the covered bond market with 11 questions to gauge the market outlook for 2025. The multiple-choice survey should only take a couple of minutes to complete.

The findings will be published in GlobalCapital’s upcoming Review of the Year 2024/Outlook 2025 special report later this year. Individual responses will be kept strictly confidential.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can take part. We welcome and encourage feedback from your colleagues, so please share the following survey link.

https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90759811/Covered-Bonds-end-of-year-review

For any questions, please contact frank.jackman@globalcapital.com

