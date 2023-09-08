The great funding migration

Some corporate borrowers are finding the once verdant loan market a hostile spot to hang out lately, driving some companies to test out bonds for the first time. If a debut deal this week from Germany’s Rewe — which seems to still be able to access loans without any problem — is anything to go by, then the potential debutants planning to take the plunge should feel very confident indeed.

In the world of SSAs, the market has been hit and miss in ways that bankers and issuers find hard to define. There are three major theories as to why, as explored in the podcast, but the most striking one is that the market is holding its billions of euros back for the European Union’s late summer syndicated trade.

Meanwhile, somewhere famously not in the EU has run into some bother. The UK’s second largest city and England’s largest council, Birmingham, is facing a funding crisis. Beyond the acute problems for the city itself, the financial failures have put a significant dent in long held hopes that the UK local authorities might start to take more funding from the capital markets.

Finally, we head to Turkey, where two of the country’s biggest banks — Vakif and Yapi Kredi — were in the market on consecutive days, to the detriment of both deals. The Turkish sovereign has another $2.5bn to raise before the end of the year, so we discuss what can be gleaned from the banks’ outing.