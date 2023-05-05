GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Banks pull back from emerging market polluters over ESG

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayFrancesca Young
May 05, 2023 05:10 PM
- European banks duck out of lending and underwriting - Can risk transfer solve the US banking problem? - Irritation in the corporate bond market

Loan Application Denied Stamp Showing Credit Rejected

Evidence has emerged of banks, particularly from Europe, doing less funding for high polluting clients. It represents a riposte to accusations of greenwashing but, as always in green finance, we discover there are many shades of grey.

Meanwhile, US regional lenders are under further pressure. We look into whether a technique popular in Europe for managing risk could save them.

Finally, we examine whether corporate bond issuers’ claims that their banks are serving them poorly in terms of telling them what investors want are warranted.

