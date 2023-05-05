Banks pull back from emerging market polluters over ESG

Evidence has emerged of banks, particularly from Europe, doing less funding for high polluting clients. It represents a riposte to accusations of greenwashing but, as always in green finance, we discover there are many shades of grey.

Meanwhile, US regional lenders are under further pressure. We look into whether a technique popular in Europe for managing risk could save them.

Finally, we examine whether corporate bond issuers’ claims that their banks are serving them poorly in terms of telling them what investors want are warranted.