FIG

FIG market outlook survey — feedback requested

Atanas Dinov
November 03, 2022 12:40 PM
Market participants are invited to give their views on the outlook for the FIG market in 2023

It has been an extremely volatile year that has made funding far more challenging and unpredictable across asset classes and markets.

Due to the tumultuous events and market moves of 2022, many FIG issuers had to modify their funding plans. Now, many uncertainties lie ahead for next year.

GlobalCapital is asking you to share your views on the outlook for 2023. We are running a multiple choice survey comprising of 12 questions, covering key themes for the year ahead.

It will only take a couple of minutes to complete, and we'll share the summary of responses in our forthcoming Review of the Year supplement. Individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

PLEASE CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY

Or alternatively, copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://euromoney.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3kG2cvxbLNJeJsW

Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor