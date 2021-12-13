China, inflation, ESG dominate EM bond investor thinking

What are the biggest sources of potential volatility for EM in 2022?

Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist, Bluebay Asset Management

First of all, core market rates and inflation. Will inflation be transitory or permanent, and are developed market central banks getting behind the curve? In China, the question is what sectors or names will be next to face increased regulatory oversight after Xi Jinping’s focus on real estate and education. Staying with China, I would not exclude the risks from rising tensions around Taiwan, and possibility of an accident that hits US-China relations.

I would add the risk of war in Europe, of Russia invading Ukraine. I am also worried about the Balkans, with risks of a push for independence by the Republic of Srpska unravelling the Dayton Peace Accord and resulting in instability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the wider Balkans.

Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging markets corporate debt, Barings

China’s growth momentum is a key one to watch. We are already seeing downward revisions to China growth forecasts for Q4 2021, and for 2022. Geopolitical risks will also be important especially, between the US, China and Taiwan.

Other things we are watching are the risks of new Covid-19 variants leading to mobility restrictions again, and elections in EM countries like Brazil.

Richard Segal, research analyst, Ambrosia Capital

The main risks are that the Fed and ECB are behind the curve in tackling inflation, the appearance of additional Covid-19 infection spikes and US-China tensions or contagion from problems in the Chinese property sector.

Other broader risks include domestic political events and high and rising public debt in many countries.

Jennifer Gorgoll, senior portfolio manager, Neuberger Berman

The biggest source of potential volatility is the Fed. As of today [interviewed before Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term], we are not even sure who the Fed chairman is going to be, much less how aggressive (or not) the Fed will be.

Rates and spreads could be impacted by a more hawkish stance as tapering continues and rate hikes, which will likely start in 2022, take hold. Other main concerns could be a China slowdown — hard versus soft landing — which could also lead to commodity volatility.

Krishan Selva, client portfolio manager, emerging market equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

From a top-down perspective, factors such as Covid-19 variants, vaccine distribution, inflation concerns, commodity prices, regulation and geopolitical risks are the biggest sources of potential volatility. The outlook for inflation remains a key issue for both emerging and developed markets, as central banks may begin to moderate monetary policy accommodation.

In terms of US-China relations, we can expect the current stance from the Biden administration to remain unchanged given the bipartisan support in Washington for its policy towards Beijing, with the current administration also likely to have the support of allied countries. The team is continuing to monitor geopolitical risk.