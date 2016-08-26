Middle East bid ahead of Eid
Primary markets have burst into life in CEEMEA with the Middle East the focus this week. Several mandates and a new deal from Qatar National Bank (QNB) have hit the screens.
QNB on Wednesday opened books on the first new dollar deal after the summer break Books had reached $1.5bn for the five year note by mid-morning. Initial price thoughts were circulating at 135bp over mid-swaps. On Tuesday, Emirates Islamic Bank printed a $250m tap
of its May
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.