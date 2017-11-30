Yangon waves through fifth IPO on bourse

The YSX approved the float on December 1, according to an announcement by the exchange on Monday. But the listing date has not yet been finalised.
Myanmar Securities Exchange Centre Co is leading the IPO.TMH was founded in 2007 to mainly manufacture automatic telephone exchanges. But ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.