Italian banks return as IFIS mandates and Carige plans LME
Italy’s Banca IFIS will look to sell new tier two bonds following a roadshow this week, as Banca Carige plans to become the latest Italian bank to find a solution for its financial difficulties.
A €13bn capital raise
for UniCredit
, a “precautionary recapitalisation
” for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and insolvency procedures
for Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have helped to improve sentiment around the Italian banking sector in 2017, allowing financial institutions to flock
