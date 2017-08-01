Watermark
Bridgepoint's £650m Miller Homes buy 'imminent'

Bridgepoint is close to a deal for UK housebuilder Miller Homes from Blackstone, for around five times its projected Ebitda for 2017.

  • By Max Bower
  • 01 Aug 2017

Bridgepoint is expected to announce the £655m buyout “imminently”, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

That price is just over five times Miller Homes’ projected Ebitda for 2017, having announced an operating profit of £103m for 2016, which was a 31% increase on the year ...

