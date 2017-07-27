Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US buyers tempt triple-Cs but resist on covenants

Recent strong demand from US investors for lower rated high yield bonds in euros has helped stimulate issuance from the triple-C rated companies. But US fund managers are not buying indiscriminately and bankers say they were instrumental in forcing Bain Capital to change an aggressive covenant on a deal placed this week. Victor Jimenez reports.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 27 Jul 2017

“It used to be the case that triple-C tranches were pre-placed among investors with appetite for the riskiest paper, but now borrowers have the ability to bring them to the public market like any other deal,” said a head of leveraged finance.

“It was done very quietly, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 11,353.22 62 6.48%
2 Goldman Sachs 10,847.70 40 6.19%
3 JPMorgan 9,883.17 41 5.64%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,939.52 52 5.10%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,436.06 46 4.81%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.52%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,273.93 33 6.92%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.88%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.34%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.05%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,011.32 165 11.16%
2 Citi 17,958.06 133 9.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,724.51 136 7.97%
4 Barclays 13,657.72 88 6.92%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,596.26 99 6.89%