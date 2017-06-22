Apple screen maker GIS nets $207m from GDR sale

After a surge in its stock price this year, GIS was able to hit the market on Thursday with visibility on enough demand for its GDRs to comfortably seal the transaction.Sole bookrunner Citi launched the deal at 2.30pm in Hong Kong. It marketed the GDRs with guidance ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.