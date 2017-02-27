LuxFLAG launches green bond label
The Luxembourg Financial Labelling Agency launched on Monday a label for green bonds, assuring investors that bonds bearing the stamp meet LuxFLAG’s criteria of quality.
Issuers will apply to LuxFLAG, providing details of the use of proceeds and any other independent assurance report and will commit to provide biennial reporting on the impact of results. The issuer’s commitment to corporate social responsibility will also be assessed by LuxFLAG’s board of directors before a
...
