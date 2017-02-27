Watermark
Burford collars £175m retail bond in shrunken market

Burford Capital, the company that finances litigation, raised £175m with a bond issue on the London Stock Exchange’s Orderbook for Retail Bonds on Friday – one of the biggest deals since 2012.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:30 PM

The UK's retail bond market has struggled to attract issuers in the last few years, and there are fewer than 10 issues a year.

Burford Capital printed the chunkiest issue last year, and this week, it met expectations with a deal that was the biggest since the LSE’s own ...

