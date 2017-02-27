CFF attracts biggest euro covered book in two years, prices through curve
Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s €1.5bn 5.5 year Obligations Foncières issued on Tuesday attracted the largest order book for a deal of this size in over two years and was priced through fair value causing its older bonds to reprice.
The French covered bond transaction attracted over 100 orders worth more than €3.25bn in the space of two hours enabling the issuer to tighten pricing from flat to mid-swaps initially to a final spread of 6bp through mid-swaps. Despite the aggressive tightening, leads said few orders dropped out.
