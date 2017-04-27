Smoking hot Lat Am welcomes raft of debuts as Guatemalan flies
Guatemalan electricity distributor Energuate’s heavily oversubscribed debut bond closed two points above reoffer on the day of pricing to cap a hectic week in Latin American new issue markets.
Investors were generally grateful to have a wealth of first time borrowers to pick from, but none were so gleeful as those who plumped for Energuate’s $330m 10 year non-call five bond.
“The market has gone crazy for this bond, but I’m very happy,” said one portfolio manager who
...
