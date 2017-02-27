Watermark
FIG issuers enjoy strong pricing leverage in T2 frenzy

Rabobank, Bankinter, Jyske Bank and Helvetia were all able to tighten pricing by at least 20bp for new tier twos, having decided Thursday offered the best window to market deals to investors.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:30 PM

Rabobank kicked off proceedings with a 12 year non-call seven tier two bond, which it was looking to sell in the Reg S dollar market.

Accounts put $3bn of orders behind the new $500m deal, as the issuer accessed the dollar tier two market for the first ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 4,036.16 16 6.04%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 6.02%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.74%
4 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.73%
5 UniCredit 3,441.32 25 5.15%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 34,651.03 126 7.97%
2 Morgan Stanley 29,177.75 109 6.71%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,006.26 91 6.21%
4 JPMorgan 25,239.23 117 5.80%
5 HSBC 22,669.48 102 5.21%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 4.70%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 4.13%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 3.46%
4 BNP Paribas 2,465.63 8 3.22%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 3.17%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%