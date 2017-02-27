El-Amir leaves UniCredit for Evercore

Alessandro Brusadelli will assume El-Amir's responsibilities at UniCredit, having previously acted as head of the Italian bank’s strategic funding and balance sheet management.El-Amir had worked as head of group finance at UniCredit since October 2012, while before that which he was head of corporate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.