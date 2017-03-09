Wilcon Depot markets first Philippine IPO of 2017

The home improvement and construction supplies retailer said in a filing with the stock exchange on Friday that shares will be marketed between Ps5.00 and Php5.68 apiece.First Metro Investment is lead underwriter, issue manager and bookrunner, while BDO Capital is a joint lead underwriter and RCBC Capital a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.