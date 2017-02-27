Insurers rev engine on new supply as L&G joins pipeline
Legal & General will meet with its Asian investor base ahead of new tier two sale next week, joining Liberty Mutual in the pipeline as insurers return to the market following their latest results announcements.
UK insurer Legal & General mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays
, BNP Paribas
, Citi
, HSBC
and Morgan Stanley
to arrange a roadshow in Singapore and Hong Kong this Friday and next Monday. A 30 year non-call 10 tier two transaction could
...
